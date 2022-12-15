Rome – In the 200m butterfly the Ligurian record holder Alberto “Razzo” Razzetti finishes in fourth place with 1’50″12, far from his Italian record of 1’49″06, after having fought until the last stroke for the podium. He is preceded by Noè Ponti, trained in Switzerland by Massimo Meloni, with 1’49″42 and the South African champion Chad Le Clos wins the gold and the world title with a time of 1’48″27 which is also worth the African record.

“I’m not at all happy with fourth place and the time which do not satisfy me at all. I didn’t manage anything in the final of what I had set myself. The passage is right but in the underwater ones I felt heavier. There is a lot of disappointment with this race: I have to understand what went wrong. I still have some cartridges to shoot”, are Razzetti’s words.