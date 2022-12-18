Swimming | Ronny Brännkärr swam his own record in the 200 meter freestyle, did not reach the final

Brännkärr finished 26th in the preliminaries, and did not reach the top eight for the finals.

Finland Ronny Brännkärr has swum his new record in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:45.42 at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Brännkärr finished 26th in the preliminaries, and did not reach the top eight for the finals. The fastest swimmer was from Britain Tom Deanwho clocked a time of 1:40.98.

Laura Lahtinen was also scheduled to swim in the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle, but the Swimming Federation announced on Twitter shortly before the race, that Lahtinen will not start at the start.