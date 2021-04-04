Swimming Rikako Ikee, 20, recovered from leukemia and broke the Tokyo Olympic line

A Japanese swimming star said a year ago that he considered it a miracle to be alive.

Japan young star swimmer Rikako Ikee, 20, shed tears of luck on Sunday after winning the 100-meter butterfly at his country’s championships.

More significant than the gold medal was Ike’s butterfly time of 57.77, which takes her to the Tokyo Olympics 4 x 100m medley message.

“I never thought I could win a hundred-meter race. I was less confident than five years ago and thought I could win sometime in the distant future, ”Ikee said According to the Olympic Channel website of the International Olympic Committee.

“But I trained to win and I told myself that I have returned, when I came in this competition.”

Ikee needed 57.92 underruns for the post. The personal distance limit of 57.10 was still unbroken, but already from the Olympic venue the competition was a big win for him.

The world of swimming was shocked in February 2019 when an 18-year-old advertising face at the Tokyo Olympics said he was suffering from leukemia, or blood cancer.

After his diagnosis, Ikee said the fight against leukemia was “thousands of times harder” than he imagined.

“It’s a miracle to be alive,” Ikee said in February last year, speaking of his cancer for the first time in public.

Now the young woman has done a miracle in the pool as well.

“I can’t describe how happy I felt,” he began with tears in his eyes.

“At that moment, I remembered everything I had to go through to get here. I think it will take some time before all this sinks into my consciousness. ”

Ikee achieved six gold and two silver in the 2018 Asian Games.

She became the first six gold medal swimmer in race history as well as the first woman to be selected as the most valuable athlete in the race.

Ikee, who held a Japanese record of 56.08 in the 100-meter butterfly, was uncertain about his butterfly before the weekend.

“I always thought it was hardest for me to get a package together in a butterfly, and I never thought I would win this race,” Ikee said.

“This race gave me an incredible amount of self-confidence. I am extremely happy, but I still hard to believe that I did it. If and when I go to the Olympics, I will do my best to be even better. ”

Star Swimmer has previously announced that it is aiming for the 2024 Olympics in Paris instead of Tokyo, but Sunday ‘s result will allow participation in the home games as well.

Breaking the race limit is a tough achievement after cancer treatments. Ikee returned to the pool in March last year and competed for the first time in August.