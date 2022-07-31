Swimming | Pop star and Broadway actor Cody Simpson is now telling his 17 million social media followers about his swimming training, which at worst caused him to vomit

Cody Simpson put his artist career on hiatus and is aiming for the Olympics as a swimmer. The first significant gold medal already came.

Australian with a pop star With Cody Simpson is on social media, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with a total of more than 17 million followers.

Over the past couple of years, Simpson has been posting mainly swimming related posts on these forums.

The emphasis has a simple explanation. Simpson is currently a top-level competitive swimmer, and a career as a singer and Broadway actress is currently there.

On Saturday, Simpson, 25, got a boost in her bid to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris when she claimed a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Britain.

Simpson swam in the semi-finals of the freestyle relay for the Australian team. He gets the gold medal despite not competing in the final. His main distances in the Games are the 50 and 100 meter butterfly.

As a child Simpson was a promising swimmer, but at the age of 12, the artist’s career, which began with songs published on YouTube, took its course, and because of that, the entire Simpson family moved to the United States.

Simpson has, among other things, released four studio albums, performed to large audiences around the world, appeared in the lead role in the Broadway musical Anastasia, won the Australian Masked Singer competition and collaborated with e.g. Justin Bieber’s with.

It has now been almost three years since Simpson decided to return to his old love of swimming and seriously test how far the pebbles are enough.

Australia is known to be one of the toughest swimming countries in the world, but already last year Simpson was able to participate in the Olympic qualifiers.

“When I left swimming, it had a good place in my mind. The urge to swim again never faded. The flame was slowly burning inside me all the time,” Simpson said recently In an interview with CNN.

Simpson’s both parents have been swimmers at the national team level. He has joked that he learned to swim earlier than he learned to walk.

“Everyone seems to have a moment in their life when they realize they have an ability or a preference for something that no one else has. For me, that thing was swimming. It was the first thing I loved to do. And that hasn’t changed to this day.”

Little by little, Simpson began to feel that swimming was something he had missed, and he decided to see it through to the end of the card.

“I knew that music would always be with me and that I could perform and do related things even as an old man, but I can only be a competitive swimmer for a certain amount of time. I wanted to see what I could do as a swimmer.”

In his new swimming career, Simpson has received encouragement and support from the biggest legends of the sport, among others From Michael Phelps and From Ian Thorpe.

When Simpson began his Olympic project, he didn’t resort to slow-moving tactics.

“I wanted to develop quickly because I had to learn how to deal with someone like that. I could throw up twice a week for the first six months to get used to what my body would have to endure,” Simpson tells CNN.

Even though Simpson’s music career is on hiatus, something has happened in that field. In the spring, Simpson took advantage of a light week for training and recorded his fourth album.

“I’m continuing to write songs and improve my guitar playing and stuff like that. I’ll definitely go back to them when the swimming is over,” says Simpson, who is now dating the Australian Olympic swimming champion by Emma McKeon with.

