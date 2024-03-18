Swimming pools | The price of a new swimming pool rose too high in Vantaa

The new swimming hall in Vantaa's Asola costs too much, according to the city. The city would like to lower the price by rejecting the offers.

Vantaa The contract offers for the planned Elmo swimming pool in Asola do not satisfy the official apparatus. Officials from the city's premises unit who compared the bids suggest rejecting the contract bids as too high.

The city now wants to start negotiating the price with all the companies that have submitted a bid.

By negotiation we want to lower the price. The city's goal would be to start construction in May, but due to the negotiation procedure, it would hardly be possible.

By the deadline, the city received a total of four contract offers, even the cheapest of which would exceed the jointly agreed target price of 44.3 million euros. The offers are still secret before the procurement decision is made.

It is unclear how much the target price would be exceeded.

Politicians are not excited about the postponement of construction. Both the Social Democrats group and the coalition want to start a contract with the company that made the cheapest offer.

“Yes, the state of will is to proceed in accordance with the offers,” says the chairman of the urban culture board Sirkka-Liisa Kähärä (sd).

Elmo's swimming hall would be completed under the authority of the board responsible for leisure activities.

Vice-chairman of the urban space committee that deals with contract offers Take Kivimäki (kok) is on the same lines.

“We are ready to accept the best possible offer. However, it is good that the civil service monitors the cost development closely,” says Kivimäki.

The cheapest according to Kivimäki's information, the offer would be below the target price agreed a year and a half ago, but the total price of the contract would be higher due to the city's own planning and construction costs.

The plans for the pool area did not change.

The main pool will be a 10-lane 50-meter steel pool. The plans also include a therapy pool, a separate teaching pool, a diving pool, a wading pool, a children's pool and a cold pool, as well as a water slide. There will be a lobby cafe in the swimming hall.

Next to the swimming hall, an area has been reserved for a possible ground pool.

Elmo the swimming pool has been actively planned throughout the 2020s. However, construction has been delayed from its original schedule.

The swimming pool is named after a writer from Vantaa Juhani Peltonen according to the sports hero. Peltonen was born in Helsinki, but spent a large part of his life in Korso, Vantaa.

During the last year, earthworks have been done on the site of Elmo's swimming pool to prepare for the start of the construction contract.

In the fall of 2022, the politicians increased the budget allocation for the swimming hall from 36 million to 44.3 million euros, partly due to the increase in construction costs, but also due to additional work on the contract. At that time, a population shelter and transformer station were added to Elmo's spatial program.

If construction of the actual swimming hall building were to start this year, swimming in Elmo's pools would be possible in 2026. The sports park surrounding the swimming hall will be realized in stages.

Vantaa's urban space committee will discuss the matter on Wednesday.

