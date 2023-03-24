Friday, March 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Swimming pools | Surprise renovation: Yrjönkatu swimming hall will be closed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Swimming pools | Surprise renovation: Yrjönkatu swimming hall will be closed

In the condition survey, tiles were found in the pool facilities that are in need of repair.

Yrjönkatu the swimming pool’s spring season ends earlier than planned due to a surprise renovation, already on April 1. The hall will reopen in August, informs the city of Helsinki.

In the condition survey, tiles were found in the pool facilities that are in need of repair. The repair work will start in April and will last about six weeks.

During the renovation, the roughly 100-year-old tiles in the hall are removed and reattached.

As a precautionary measure, some areas around the large swimming pool will be isolated already during Friday.

To the swimming pool already purchased tickets will be reimbursed to customers. However, the exercise courses organized in the swimming pool will continue as usual until April 30. Until then, the subscription sauna on the fourth floor can also be reserved.

Exercise courses organized in Yrjönkatu’s swimming pool will normally continue until the end of spring.

See also  Football Tim Sparv thanked the audience at the Olympic Stadium for responding with an outcry

Yrjönkatu swimming hall the overhaul is planned to start in 2024.

According to the city of Helsinki, in connection with the renovation, the swimming hall’s services will be developed “to be more customer-oriented and environmentally friendly than before.”

#Swimming #pools #Surprise #renovation #Yrjönkatu #swimming #hall #closed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Corinaldo massacre, Fedez’s testimony in court: “I don’t have a clear memory”

Corinaldo massacre, Fedez's testimony in court: "I don't have a clear memory"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result