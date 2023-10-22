Swimming pools | “Parents may go to the jacuzzi and leave the child alone” – children without swimming skills employ swimming supervisors at Itäkeskus

In particular, the swimming skills of schoolchildren have clearly weakened in recent years, which also employs the supervisors of the swimming halls.

School children swimming skills have clearly deteriorated in recent years. This can also be seen in Helsinki’s swimming pools, where there are more and more non-swimming customers.

Made last year the swimming skills test according to 45 percent, or almost half of the sixth graders, had poor swimming skills or no swimming skills at all.

Still made in 2016 survey According to

The definition of swimming is that a person can swim 200 meters without stopping, 50 meters of which on their back.

Finland Training planner for the Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association Tero Savolainen says that the exceptional conditions caused by the corona pandemic affected the deterioration of school children’s swimming skills.

“Swimming halls were closed and there were no school swimming hall visits due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the corona pandemic. That’s why I missed a couple of years in swimming pool visits,” says Savolainen.

“Swimming is often learned around the age of 10, after that the threshold for learning to swim rises. Sixth graders who participated in the study in 2022 missed visits to the swimming pool when they were just 10 years old.”

In 2022, the swimming skills of adults were also investigated with a survey. According to the survey, approximately 13 percent of adults aged 18–65 cannot swim.

“Adults’ lack of swimming skills has remained more or less at the same level in recent years. However, the corona pandemic has also weakened the swimming skills of adults a little in the last five years,” says Savolainen.

Helsinki In the Mäkelänrinne swimming hall, the increase in the number of people who do not know how to swim has not yet been reflected in the daily life of the hall, at least not yet.

“Customers who don’t know how to swim don’t employ supervisors. The situation has been unchanged in recent years. People who can’t swim don’t apply to the hall”, Mäkelänrinte swimming hall manager Nipa Ave states.

In the swimming hall of Helsinki’s Itäkeskus, instead, the prevalence of not knowing how to swim can be seen.

Team leader Ville-Pekka Laukkanen says that there are now more non-swimming customers in Itäkeskus’ swimming hall than five to ten years ago.

“In general, the number of people who can’t swim has increased, and this can also be seen in the Itäkeskus swimming hall.”

Laukkanen says that in Itäkeskus’ swimming hall, there are regular observations of customers who don’t know how to swim every week.

“Some of the cases are milder. Some of the cases are more serious, for example when children are in the pool without their parents. The parents may have gone to the hot tub and left the child alone in the pool. The same phenomenon also occurs in other swimming halls in the city of Helsinki,” says Laukkanen.

According to him, work for the swimming supervisors at the Itäkeskus swimming hall has also been done when children or young adults without swimming skills jump into the deep pool.