Swimming pools | Helsinki’s brightest diamond will be closed for two years – This is the amazing story of the Yrjönkatu swimming pool

Over the years, the almost hundred-year-old swimming hall building has not only been planted, but tennis has also been played, electric treatments have been received and the restaurant’s food has been enjoyed.

This the place is one of the most beautiful in Helsinki.

Where else can you relax than in a Roman bath, rest peacefully on soft laver or drink mead in a bathrobe? The building exudes history and the glory of the past, even dignity.

In January, the Yrjönkatu swimming pool, beloved by the people of Helsinki, will be closed for two years, as a giant renovation will begin in the building.

City dwellers will not be able to swim in the core of Helsinki for the next time until January 2026.

That’s why it’s worth visiting the swimming hall one more time.

In the 1920s, a festive moment was spent in the swimming hall.

Finland got its first public swimming hall on Yrjönkatu in June 1928.

It had been expected for a long time.

The first hall plans had been made at least since 1905, when the architect himself Selim A. Lindqvist outlined a seawater swimming hall on the shore of Kaivopuisto.

Finland probably wouldn’t have had a swimming hall even in the 1920s, if it hadn’t been for the initiative of a busy bank manager, sports influencer and diver Toivo Aro. He had heard that familiar gentlemen were planning a movie theater at Yrjönkatu 21 B. How about building a swimming pool instead, Aro had suggested.

Aro wanted to promote not only the swimming skills of Finns, but also swimming sports. That there would finally be a place to practice swimming even in winter!

The swimming pool also had other goals. It would promote health, hygiene and general well-being, because at the beginning of the 20th century washing was troublesome and inconvenient for many. From a business point of view, the hall should also be profitable.

An architect was hired to design the hall Väinö Vähäkalliowho sought role models for the swimming hall from as far away as Europe.

In the beginning, the interior of the shower rooms included basins and balls for washing feet, as well as marble washstands. The picture is from the 1920s.

A gentleman who visited the swimming hall in 1929 described the changing room in the swimming hall as fine and new like a hotel room. In a modern way, you could press a button in the dressing room to summon a sower, who washed the men on a marble sink. Pesija also massaged and "strengthened the men". The picture was taken later.

Yrjönkatu From the beginning, the swimming hall was much more than just a place for swimming. You could not only play sports there, but also rest.

The visitor could choose between a sauna bath, a Roman bath, a steam bath and a swimming bath.

The 400-seat restaurant UI-MA-RA served the thirsty and hungry on the second floor of the hall. In addition, an ironing facility was found in the building, where customers’ clothes were ironed while swimming.

Especially for women, a small pool room was built in the house, where a 12-meter-long swimming pool was found. In addition to the swimming pool, women had their own saunas and baths. The women’s department also had a hair salon.

In 1951, the large pool of the swimming hall got a proper wash.

“The facility’s two oldest sauna users, Tilda (left) and Alma, who have been scrubbing their fellow humans clean in the swimming hall since its establishment, for a total of 26 years,” said Helsingin Sanomat’s original caption from 1954.

Sports too Of course, there were activities in the hall, after all, the swimming hall was the only one in Finland for a long time.

The next public swimming pools in Finland were not built until 1954 in Turku and in 1955 in Jyväskylä. The capital region’s second swimming hall was opened in Espoo’s Tapiola in 1965.

On Yrjönkatu, children learned to swim, and swimming clubs organized their practices. Jumping towers poked against the deep end of the pool for swimmers.

There were also competitions, of course: Then screams and squeals echoed in the open space as the spectators cheered on the edges of the pool and reaching under the arches of the second floor.

For many years, the building of the swimming pool also housed a tennis hall, a Dance School, and the physiological Hoitola Horus, which offered, among other things, sunbathing, electrotherapy and massage.

The whole body received stimuli from the same spaces.

In 1997, regular customers of the swimming hall were photographed.

In the saunas of the Yrjönkatu swimming pool, the temperatures remained moderate even in the 1920s and 1930s, and already 70 degrees was considered a hot temperature. Temperatures rose higher after the wars. The sauna on the second floor of the swimming pool is heated with wood even after the renovation.

The swimming pool and lockers are in the Yrjönkatu swimming pool in the same open space. There is still a cafe on the second floor of the swimming pool, where you can order, for example, whipped porridge or snail pan.

Even in the 1970s, the staff of the swimming hall marked the time when each customer arrived to bathe on the clock board. Nowadays, the old clock face serves as a decoration.

On the upper floor of the Yrjönkatu swimming pool, there is a large hall where dance, cheerleading and gymnastics classes are currently organized. Originally, tennis was played in the hall.

Yrjönkatu the swimming hall’s special feature has always been that you can swim there naked. That’s why women and men never hang out there at the same time.

The ban on swimsuits was originally based on hygiene reasons, because at first it was considered impossible to be clean even when wearing a swimsuit. Since 2001, Yrjönkatu has also been allowed to swim in swimwear, although a large number of customers still prefer to swim in their swimwear.

The Yrjönkatu swimming pool has been very popular in recent years, as around 15,000 customers visit it every month. In 2022, almost 100,000 people visited the hall and its sports facilities.

There is more buzz on women’s days than on men’s days. Advance tickets for the 2nd floor, especially for women’s days, sell out in minutes.

On the second floor of the swimming pool, bathers have their own rest rooms where they can put their feet up.

When the swimming hall was built, many of the pieces of furniture were handmade. Most of the furniture is still original.

3.-4. the small pool room on the first floor was originally only the domain of women. The swimming pool is 12 meters long and 4.5 meters wide, and it is only 60-120 centimeters deep. Nowadays, water jumps are organized in the small pool, and you can also rent it for your own use.

In January The Yrjönkatu swimming pool will be closed due to renovation for two years.

When the hall is reopened, customers may not even notice that anything has changed. This is exactly what the townspeople have been most worried about: the beloved and important swimming hall will not change.

Yrjönkatu swimming hall team leader Kara Koskinen says that the building is especially being renovated with building technology.

Ventilation will be enhanced, energy technology and lighting technology will be renewed, Koskinen enumerates. In addition, the renovation will repair the facade and renew the surface structures of the washing and sauna facilities.

The cost estimate for the overhaul is almost 22 million euros.

The city museum is involved in the project, as the site is culturally and historically significant:

“The atmosphere of the swimming hall will be preserved. This hall is a really important place, especially for regular customers,” says Koskinen.

The entrance to the Yrjönkatu swimming pool goes unnoticed by many.

Maija Hyle, a regular customer of the swimming pool, has been bathing in Yrjönkatur since the 1970s.

Now a queue of ten women has already gathered at the door of the swimming hall, because the swimming hall will open very soon.

One of the queuers is Maija Hyle, a regular customer since the 1970s. As a little girl, Hyle used to swim in Yrjönkatu with her mother. Later it turned out that the spouse had also learned the art of swimming precisely on Yrjönkatu.

Hyle goes swimming once or twice a week. Or actually “watering”.

“A visit here is the highlight of the week in a pensioner’s everyday life,” says Hyle.

He often runs into his daughters by chance in the swimming hall, who are also regular visitors.

In the past, one child was supposed to be born on Yrjönkatu. It was still a few weeks before the calculated time, when the child announced his result in the middle of the swimming trip. From swimming we went almost straight to giving birth.

According to Hyle, what is the best thing about the Yrjönkatu swimming hall?

“Here, women are allowed to be just the way they are,” she says.

You can chat with others, exchange recipe and theater tips and have deep conversations.

“Never know what’s coming.”

The source used was Hanna Hannu’s Master’s thesis in Art History, Mens sana in corpore sano. Space, time and nudity in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall (2014).

