The Bocconi Sport Center officially opens its doors: four main levels, two swimming pools – one of which Olympic size and one of 25 meters, with a capacity in the stands of 574 people -, a Fitness club, a multipurpose gym for basketball, volleyball, soccer. 5 and a running track. The structure will be officially inaugurated today with an open weekend that will see the doors open to the public also tomorrow, in an event organized in partnership with the Gazzetta dello Sport .

THE PROGRAM

The inauguration ceremony will start at 11.30 today. The exhibition of the “Farfalle”, the Italian national rhythmic gymnastics team, fresh from the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, will open the event. The ceremony will be chaired by the mayor Giuseppe Sala, the undersecretary of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Sport Valentina Vezzali, as well as the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, and the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee Luca Pancalli. The event will then continue over the two days with a series of performances in the university park, including those of the Freestyle Da Move group, the Bocconi sports teams and a series of activities promoted by Virgin Active and Aquamore, who manage the Fitness club and the swimming pool thanks to the partnership with Bocconi. Access to the center will be allowed by showing the Green Pass – according to the anticovid regulations in force – and in guided groups of up to 10 people. The visits today from 15 to 19 and tomorrow from 10 to 18, with continuous hours.