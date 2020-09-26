A new wave of restrictions has been announced in heightened alert areas. Paris, the inner suburbs and 10 metropolises are affected by these measures. Sports halls, gymnasiums and swimming pools will now be closed. “It’s a disaster because in addition, it will rain and we will not even be able to play sports outside”, laments a swimmer. Only school groups, club licensees and high level athletes will still be able to swim. Paris remains the exception: the city leaves its water lines open to everyone.

In all these cities, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, as are student evenings and festive events. The sale and consumption of alcohol on public roads is prohibited in the evening to avoid spontaneous gatherings. For bars, gatherings are prohibited until 10 p.m. Only the people of Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) will be able to extend the evening until half past midnight.

The JT

The other subjects of the news