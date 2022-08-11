Swimming pools, 108 structures sanctioned after the Nas checks

Checks to carpet on swimming pools And water parks in all Italy by the Nas. The picture that emerges is dramaticone in four of the structures examined is not in accordance with the lawthe 28% of the total. They were imposed on the owners of the shops 108 penalties for over 40 thousand euros all over Italy. Criticalities range from fecal coliforms And bacterial loads to expired foods And structural deficiencies. The intensification of controls was planned to verify compliance with the quality and safety levels of the services offered. The activities, conducted throughout the national territory, involved between July and August the inspection of 288 accommodationsnoting 83 irregular (equal to 28% of the inspected targets).

They were also arranged 10 closure measures towards the same number of aquatic recreational facilities and areas due to serious problems deemed incompatible with the continuation of the recreational activity and with the attendance of the users. Further closure measures have affected 3 swimming pools totally abusive in the provinces of Naples, Reggio Calabria And Bari.

