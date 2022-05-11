Reversal in the case of double invoicing for the works: the Court of Auditors has established that the President Fin will have to compensate as a “real dominus” of the course

Twist with delayed burst in the case of the suspicion of double invoicing for the works on the swimming pool of the Foro Italico. The president of Fin Paolo Barelli was sentenced to pay compensation of half a million euros by the Court of Auditors. The appeal sentence, after the appeal of the accounting prosecutor, overturned the first degree and also the sentence of the criminal justice that had closed the case. The news was reported this morning in the Roman edition of “Repubblica”.

Barelli, who is also the parent company of Forza Italia in the Chamber, was sentenced to compensation as a “real dominus” in the path that led to double invoicing, first between 2005 and 2008 and then after the agreement on the works with the then CONI services (now replaced by Sport and Health). The damaged company was however held partly responsible and this led to a “discount” for Barelli compared to the 826 thousand euros of the disputed amount. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, SS13: Ogier closes in the lead and stretches over Loeb

The fight – The affair had been the subject of a very hard institutional clash between CONI of Malagò and Federnuoto of Barelli. In fact, everything stems from the complaint to the public prosecutor of Rome presented in 2014 by the then general secretary of CONI, Roberto Fabbricini. In which the hypothesis of aggravated fraud was mentioned. Fabbricini himself had been denounced for slander by the Fin, which had rejected all the accusations accusing Malagò of an instrumental controversy against Barelli, his historical rival in the political sports context. The CONI president had always responded to the duty to report the incident as a public official. It seemed that the judicial affair was over. Instead, the judicial turnaround arrived and Barelli was sentenced to pay compensation.

May 11 – 10:15 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Swimming #pool #Foro #Italico #Barelli #sentenced #pay #million