Swimming, Pellegrini: “It all started at the World Championships in Montreal in 2005…”

Federico Pellegriniback from second place a Beijing Express in the final lost to Joe Bastianichannounces the release of a autobiographical book which contains a shocking revelation: “I suffered from bulimia, I ate and vomited constantly why I looked fat“. “Gold” for “La Nave di Teseo” will be released on Tuesday 16 May. It all starts – says Repubblica in a preview – from the 2005 Montréal World Championships, where he fails to bring home the gold but still wins the silver. Pellegrini bursts into tears during an interview: “This medal is to be thrown away. I still don’t understand why the final turned out so badly for me. I can’t find answers to such a disappointing time trial”. No one understands why she cries for silver and many, she says, attack her. Meanwhile, she explains, for some months moved to Milan and had begun to gorge themselves with the food.

Then Federica Pilgrims – reports Repubblica – goes into detail and explains: “In the evening, after eating everything I could during the day, I was throwing up. I did systematicallyevery night before going to sleep, when the memory of all the food eaten increased the guilt. Throwing up was a bit like get clean consciousness and also my way of metabolizing pain. It’s called bulimia but I didn’t know it. bulimia for me that wasn’t the problemwas there solution. My way of lose weight without sacrifices eating everything I wanted”. At the time, she explains, she was 17 years old, still a minor. When she was summoned for a photographic session of SportWeek, sees “what looks to me like a poor fat pimply little girl, made up like a whorehalf naked. I am an athlete, because they made me into one femme fatale?”.

