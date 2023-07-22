Swimming | Patrik Kvikant plans to swim across the Gulf of Finland in three days

Patrik Kvikant from Sipo has a tough task ahead of him: he plans to swim from Tallinn to Helsinki. With his capture, Kvikant raises funds to support children’s swimming lessons.

Sipoolainen Patrik Kvikant is preparing for an extraordinary performance on Sunday: he plans to travel from Tallinn to Helsinki. What makes it exceptional is that instead of sitting on the ship, he plans to travel by swimming.

“The goal is to use three days to complete the approximately 90-kilometer journey. It’s still easy to be intimidated when the work itself is ahead”, Kvikant cheerfully describes his preliminary feelings.

The journey starts from Tallinn at Pirita harbor on Sunday at six in the morning. Then follows the crossing of the Gulf of Finland, after which the destination looms – Helsinki’s Eiranranta on Tuesday evening.

Kvikant therefore plans to stay mainly in sea water for three days, excluding food and drink breaks and six hours of sleep. A convoy boat passes by the whole way, where, in addition to the person responsible for Kvikant’s food and drink provision, two captains and a drone photographer travel.

Where from came up with the idea of ​​swimming across the Gulf of Finland, an idea that may sound crazy to many? Kvikant says that he has been preparing the decision for more than half a year. The idea of ​​the trip arose in December, but the final decision was not made until Midsummer.

Kvikant plans to stay mainly in the cold sea water for three days. In the photo, Kvikant is swimming in Katajanokka harbor on Friday.

Ever such to complete the swimming trip, he was most motivated by his own son, by Gustav Kvikantlast year’s trip from Stockholm to Helsinki. Gustav Kvikant covered a distance of almost 500 kilometers just by swimming. The execution took more than a month.

Swimming for a good cause also influenced Patrik Kvikant’s decision. His passion is a charity campaign.

Its goal is to highlight the importance of swimming skills in Finland, but also to raise funds to support children’s swimming lessons. The Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association is responsible for fundraising.

Tuesday is the international World Drowning Prevention Day. Then Kvikant is also scheduled to arrive in Helsinki.

Kvikant’s capture is a charity campaign called the Tallinn – Helsinki Charity Swim 2023.

Kvikant proclaims the importance of swimming skills and supporting them. He believes that especially young people’s swimming skills have weakened in Finland, as the ways of spending free time have changed.

“Swimming is an important basic skill for Finns, because Finland is a country of thousands of lakes. In the Finnish welfare state, money should not be an obstacle to learning how to swim,” says Kvikant.

Itself Kvikant, who describes himself as a busy businessman, considers swimming to be a hobby similar to yoga, where he can achieve a meditative and calm state. Swimming has become an important form of exercise for him, especially in adulthood.

During the last eight months, Kvikant has, according to his own words, been “rarely that day” to the swimming hall. He has no less than tenfold the amount of training for the coming dawn.

About 800–900 swimming kilometers have been accumulated. According to Kvikant, special thanks go to his wife, who has supported her husband during his long journey.

“I’ve mostly trained in the swimming pool, and I only agreed to the cold water in June. The longest trip there has been 30 kilometers in one day. In practice, we came in the morning and were among the last to leave,” he describes his training.

In the background, you can see a convoy boat that travels alongside Kvikant the whole way.

Kvikant has trained well, which is why the dawn that starts on Sunday does not scare him, at least for now. According to him, the weather forecast also seems favorable, because the wind is supposed to blow either from the west or the south. So there is even a tailwind.

Kvikant describes the upcoming journey as a kind of final crunch, after which the long-lasting work is over and after that there is a clear goal ahead.

“There is definitely going to be a tough trip where Patrik Kvikant plans to swim across the Gulf of Finland in three days. I still feel that this [kolmen päivän] crunches are mentally easier when compared to training.”

Kvikant’s son Gustav Kvikant intends to become his father’s deputy for the rest of the trip. He arrives by boat in case Patrik has to interrupt.

“Safety comes first, of course, but since it’s about fundraising, it’s also important that someone reaches the finish line.”

Tuesday In Eiranranta, Patrik Kvikanti is met by a close circle, but he doesn’t expect any bigger reception than that. Despite the fact that the performance is still ahead, he has had time to think about rewarding himself for the 90 kilometer swim.

“I’m going to reward myself by having a glass of red wine with a steak, because it’s a non-stop July. I’ll probably sleep for a day too. I don’t know if the latter counts as an award,” he laughs.