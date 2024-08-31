Swimming | On Sunday, Espoo will start swimming sessions for women only

Bathing|Women can swim in their own turn on Sunday mornings.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Espoo is experimenting with women’s swimming shifts in September-November. Keski-Espo’s swimming pool is only available to women on Sunday mornings. During the swimming shift, women and girls of all ages can use the hall, the employees are also women. Something similar has also been tried in Vantaa.

in Espoo the women’s swimming shifts begin when autumn starts on Sunday.

In the future, Keski-Espo’s swimming pool will only be used by women every Sunday from nine in the morning to half past eleven. The swimming hall opens for other customers at eleven.

According to Espoo’s announcement, women and girls of all ages can use the hall during the women’s own swimming shift. During the shift, all employees of the swimming hall are also women.

Women’s there is no need to register separately for the swimming session. The entrance fee is the same as at other times.

It is an experiment that will continue until the end of November. The possible continuation of the women’s shifts will be decided during November.

The Keski-Espo swimming hall is located in the center of Espoo.

Similar has also been tried, for example, in the Korso swimming hall in Vantaa. In Korso, the experiment started last spring at the request of the residents.

In the fall, women’s swimming shifts are planned to be organized in the Martinlaakso swimming pool in addition to Korso.

In Vantaa, women’s swimming shifts are demanded by city politicians on the initiative of the council.