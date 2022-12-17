Swimming | Olli Kokko and Laura Lahtinen swam new Finnish records

Finnish swimmers made it from the preliminaries to the semifinals at the World Championships in Australia.

All four On Saturday morning, Finnish swimmers made it from the preliminaries to the semi-finals at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Laura Lahtinen and Olli Kokko had to secure their place in the semifinals from the repeat swims, where both clocked new Finnish records.

Lahtinen swam in the 100 meter butterfly for a new SE time of 56.88. Kokko, on the other hand, stopped the digitals in the 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 26.24.

Before Lahtinen’s and Koko’s semi-final spots are confirmed Veera Kivirinta and Ida Hulkko had secured the semi-final spots in the 50 meter breaststroke. Kivirinna’s time of 29.72 was the Finn’s new own record. Hulko’s heat time was 29.89. Kivirinta was eighth in the heats and Hulkko was twelfth.

The semi-finals will be swum Finnish time on Saturday morning. Lahtinen is in the pool at 11:11, Kivirinta and Hulkko at 12:07 and Kokko at 12:17.