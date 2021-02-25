Swimming National team swimmers distract Tokyo Olympics A-limits in Latvia – Gymnastics help sought for start

Mimosa Jallow, Jenna Laukkanen, Fanny Teijonsalo and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen will travel to the competitions.

Over the weekend Traveling to Latvia Mimosa Jallow, Jenna Laukkanen, Fanny Teijonsalo and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen.

Jallow is chasing the 100-meter backstroke Tokyo A-border at 1: 00.25. The best display at the moment is 1: 00.80 in the Kuopio invitational competition last December. Jallow’s swimming pool in Finland’s record 1: 00.28 is from 2018.

“Latvian competitions come to an important place so that the competition break does not last too long. The aim is to have steadily tough competitions during the spring, and I hope to be able to transfer Kuopio’s good doing to the spring competitions, ”Jallow says in the Uimalitto’s press release.

Speaking of details, one of the themes in training in backstroke has been the starts, for which help has also been sought from the gymnastics side since last autumn.

“Gymnastics has definitely been helpful. The aim is to get the start to go more forward, when previously I started the more upwards, and from there into the water gracefully. This is unique, of course, but it seems to me that this forward-looking start will work better. ”

Breast swimmer Laukkanen’s early year has gone as expected. The Latvian competitions serve as a measure of the current condition.

“I go to the race with good and relaxed spirit. The purpose is to get race starts and thereby information on where to go. There is no intention to focus only on a certain trip or sport this weekend, ”Laukkanen predicts.

For the Olympics, Laukkanen’s concentration is in addition to the 100-meter breaststroke in the 200-meter breaststroke and medley.

“I get the best results when I focus on long distances. Making good of them also goes to a hundred. Latvian competitions also serve as an important indicator in technical matters. ”

The closest to Tokyo’s A-border, Laukkanen is currently in the 100-meter breaststroke. The A limit is 1: 07.07 and Laukkanen’s best display time is 1: 07.78.

The weekend Teijonsalo and Liukkonen also contracted several starts during the year. On his main trip, Liukkonen will chase the Tokyo A-border in the 50-meter freestyle on 22.01. The Finnish record of 21.58 is in Liukkonen’s name from 2017. The best show time for Tokyo at the moment is 22.06.

Teijonsalo, on the other hand, swam his own record 55.48 in the 100-meter freestyle in the Kuopio invitational competitions in December, while breaking the B-limit of the Olympics. The A-limit at 100 meters is 54.38.