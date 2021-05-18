Swimming Mimosa Jallow will defend her European Championship bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke on Wednesday: “Tomorrow will leave a lot of hunger”

Ida Hulkko and Mimosa Jallow were the only Finns on Tuesday night in the European Swimming Pool in Budapest.

Hulkko broke the Finnish record in his own name in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals with a time of 1.06.73 in time, but it was not enough for the top eight finals.

He was two tenths of a second behind from the final.

The Tampere resident was tenth on time. Halfway (30.89) Hulkko was in the final pace but froze slightly in the second half of the 50m. In the early rounds of the morning, Hulkko was 15th with a time of 1.07.25.

In his previous SE time (1.06.88), Hulkko broke the Tokyo Olympic line.

“It’s always left to dig so that the final place didn’t come. However, Finland’s record promises for the summer and Tokyo, ”Hulkko said in a statement from the Swimming Association.

Jallow instead, he will defend his European Championship bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke on Wednesday. Jallow advanced to the final of the trip with a sixth best time of 27.93.

In 2018, Jallow swam third in Glasgow with an SE time of 27.47. At the 2016 European Championships, Jallow took part in a 4 x 100 meter medley message swimming in Finnish bronze.

Jallow was pleased after reaching a long time in less than 28 seconds. He already undertook it in the early rounds of the morning (27.97).

“I am happy and satisfied with the final place. In time, I would have liked to swim harder. On the other hand, for tomorrow [torstai] there was a lot of hunger. I’m looking forward to the finals, ”Jallow told HS after the semi-finals.

Wednesday is an exciting day for Finns. In addition to Jallow’s final swim Matti Mattsson competes in the early hours of the morning on his main distance in the 200m breaststroke.

Like Hulko, Mattsson has also been selected for the Tokyo Olympic Pool.

Jenna Laukkanen was 39th and 100th in the early stages of the 100m breaststroke Laura Lahtinen 53: s. Lahtinen’s competitions will continue on Wednesday in the 200-meter butterfly and on Laukkanen’s Thursday in the 200-meter breaststroke.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Ari-Pekka Liukkonen swim time 49.99 and one hundredth of a second Anton Herralan, who swims his record for 50 seconds evenly.

Both were far from the sequel: Liukkonen was 53rd and Herrala 54th.