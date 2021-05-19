Swimming Mimosa Jallow was seventh in the European Championship final – Matti Mattsson continued his SE production in the semi-finals

Mattsson made his way to the 200-meter breaststroke European Championship finals on Thursday night.

Finland Mimosa Jallow finished seventh on Wednesday night in the 50m backstroke long track European Championships in Budapest.

The 26-year-old Jallow’s time of 28.16 was the weakest in the final, but his ranking rose by one notch as the Austrian Caroline Pilhatsch was rejected.

The European championship was won by the continent’s record holder Netherlands Kira Toussaint on time 27.36. A scotch floating in British colors Kathleen Dawson was another exactly a tenth slower.

The bronze also went to the Netherlands when Maaike de Waard hit his hand on the end tile in 27.74.

Jallow, who represents the Jyväskylä-based Campus Plan, ended up with 42 hundredths in the medal. In the final, Jallow survived to the sixth fastest time in the semi-finals with 27.93, which would have taken him sixth in the final as well.

Jallow went to the European Championships as the fourth in the 50-meter backstroke European ranking. He has an EM bronze medal from Glasgow in 2018.

Wednesday the second Finnish swimmer of the evening Matti Mattsson continued his SE crusher in his main distance in the semi-finals of the 200-meter breaststroke.

27-year-old Mattsson swam second in his own semi-finals with a time of 2.08.26, which means he scooped 18 hundredths of a second harder in the pool than in his early morning SE swim (2.08.43). He was finally third in the semifinals.

Mattsson, representing the Pori Swimming Club, led his semi-final swim until the last pool interval. At that time, the trip to the world record held by Russia Anton Chupkov came by force alongside and past Pori.

Chupkov’s time was 2.07.94. However, the fastest in the semi-finals was Sweden, which won the second set Erik Persson (2.07.85).

For Finland, Mattsson’s record in Wednesday night’s semifinals was already fourth in the European Championships in Budapest. On Monday, she broke the 100-meter breaststroke SE in both the opening and semi-finals.

Mattsson is the 200-meter breaststroke World Championship bronze medalist from Barcelona in 2013, and he has already broken the Tokyo Olympic line. Mattsson started the European Championships in the European Championships as the fourth in the European ranking.

The men’s 200-meter breaststroke final swim will take place on Thursday at 8:09 p.m.