Swimming Mimosa Jallow swims in the final victory of the 100-meter backstroke in Riga – “Competitions come to an important place”

Mimosa Jallow swam on Saturday as the final winner of the 100-meter backstroke in the Riga International Competitions. The Jyväskylä player won the final with a time of 1.01.63, which improved his time in the first rounds by almost a second.

“Latvian competitions come to an important place so that the competition break does not last too long,” Jallow commented on the On Twitter.

The A-limit of the Satanen Backstroke Olympics is 1.00.25, of which Jallow’s three-year-old Finnish record of 1.00.28 is exhausted by three hundredths of a second. Last December, he swam in Kuopio with two pool lengths at 1.00.80.

For a member of the same training group To Ari-Pekka Liukkonen The Riga Games are the first long-track international competitions since 2019. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic cleared the race calendar. On Saturday, Liukkonen won the B-final of the 50-meter butterfly and was ninth.