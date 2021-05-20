Thursday, May 20, 2021
Swimming Mimosa Jallow swam from the rematch to the European Championship semi-finals

May 20, 2021
Jallow’s sequel came through a long formula as he swam to 16th place split in a time of 1.01.11.

Finland Mimosa Jallow has progressed from the initial rounds of the 100-meter backstroke to the European Championships in Budapest. Jallow’s sequel came through a long formula as he swam to 16th place split in a time of 1.01.11. It meant a retreat in Spanish Africa Zamorano Sanzia against, as the top 16 advanced to the semi-finals.

In the rematch, Jallow swam for 1.00.31 and advanced. The women’s 100m backstroke semifinals will swim later on Thursday. Fanny Teijonsalo remained in the initial rounds. Men’s 50m Butterfly Niko Mäkelä, Anton Herrala and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen were eliminated. Martta Ruuskan there was not enough time to continue in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

