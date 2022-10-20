Swimming | Matti Mattsson wonders about the turnover of Uimaliitto’s staff

Since 2018, no less than 14 people have left the Finnish Swimming Federation for one reason or another. Matti Mattsson admits that the issue has been surprising among top swimmers.

The year 2021 was excellent for top Finnish swimming when first Ari-Pekka Liukkonen achieved European Championship gold in the 50-meter freestyle, Ida Hulkko In the 50m breaststroke and beyond Matti Mattsson Olympic bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke, worthy of the Athlete of the Year selection. This year, Mattsson swam a final place in the long course World Championships and a silver medal in the European Championships.

But at the same time behind the scenes of the sport, the umbrella organization Uimaliito, has been really restless. To top it off, the executive director who started last December Tony Kilponen resigned last week on his own initiative.

Previously However, the departure of Kilponen, who worked in skiing and the Defense Forces, was mostly the tip of the iceberg in Swimming. According to Ilta-Sanomie’s report, as many as 14 people have left the union since 2018 for various reasons.

CEO Tony Kilposen stayed at Uimaliito for about 10 months.

Matti Mattsson admitted on Thursday that especially Kilponen’s departure was an unpleasant surprise.

“Kilponen was a matter-of-fact executive director who took the swimmers into account. Uimaliitto has clearly been too windy a place in recent years,” said Mattsson.

Porilainen did not consider that the union’s turbulence had affected his chances of making a result.

Ari-Pekka Liukkonen brought this issue to the fore already in the spring of 2021, fresh from his EC gold. Liukkonen’s relations with Uimaliitto had frozen to such a level due to the dispute regarding the sponsorship issue that the Jyväskylä native did not even participate in the medal coffees organized by the association.

Mattsson emphasizes that a top swimmer mainly focuses on his training and results, but that the situation of the Swimming Association has also been discussed when the top Finnish athletes have gathered.

“We are undeniably surprised by the windiness of the union and the turnover of personnel. I myself have not delved deeper into the root causes of these and therefore I will not comment on them. Continuity would be needed here, as always in sports.”

Tony Kilponen did not want to talk about the reasons that drove him to resign, nor to comment on the matter anyway. His predecessor Sanna Airaksinen got fired last year.

Fresh European champion Ari-Pekka Liukkonen participated in the medal coffees organized by the city of Jyväskylä in the summer of 2021. He missed the event organized by the swimming association.

A few other sport insiders contacted by Ilta-Sanomi let it be understood that it is very difficult for the executive director to operate in the Swimming Federation. Driving the changes has even been perceived as impossible. The number of people who leave the union speaks for itself due to job satisfaction.

“The trust management constantly interferes with the work of the operational management and micromanages. The atmosphere is full of mistrust, and sometimes it seems as if one’s own interests and the interest of the sport are getting mixed up to some extent. Some of the personnel have experienced that they are also led by fear”, says one sports influencer on the condition of anonymity.

Swimming association made a total loss of approximately 250,000 euros in 2019–2021, partly due to the corona pandemic. Kilponen managed to break this cycle during his short tenure.

In 2020, a person working in the corporate finance industry was elected as the chairman of the swimming association Ville Riekkinen. He was preceded Sami Wahlman. The ex-chairman is also still considered a strong influencer in the sport.

Chairman Riekkinen commented that he understands very well that the high staff turnover, especially in the executive director’s position, has attracted attention.

“You have to remember that the union has gone through a big change in every sector of the organization over the past 3-4 years. As a rule, the consequences of such work also include job description and personnel changes. There is nothing dramatic about it in itself. The swimming association’s board of trustees strives for dialogic and open cooperation with the operational management.”

According to Riekkinen, the recruitment process for a new executive director is about to start. He did not want to publicly comment on the reasons for Kilponen’s dismissal.

“He came to his decision on his own initiative.”