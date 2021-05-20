Swimming Matti Mattsson was fourth and without a medal in the European Championships

Mattsson led the race in another 150 meters.

Swimmer Matti Mattsson was fourth in the 200m breaststroke at the European Championships in Budapest.

Mattsson was at the top of the competition in the final with a time of 1.01.21. In the third lap, he held his top spot, finishing first in the 150m with a difference of 0.19 seconds before the Swedish Erik Perssonia.

In the last 50 meters of Russia Anton Chupkov tightened his pace and took the championship with a time of 2.06.99. Silver swam from Holland Arno Kamminga with a time of 2.07.35. Persson finished third with a time of 2.07.66.

Mattsson’s final time was 2.08.48. In his semi-final, the swimming Finnish record is 22 seconds one hundredth better.

Mattsson is the bronze medalist at the World Championships in the 200-meter breaststroke from 2013.