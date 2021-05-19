Swimming Matti Mattsson swims even loose in the SE pace: “Good play”

In the evening, Mattsson will aim for a place in the 200-meter breaststroke European Championship final.

Checkmate Mattsson swim in the men’s 200m breaststroke in the opening round of the Finnish record long track European Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mattsson buckled 2.08.43 for noon on Wednesday. His previous SE period of 2.08.51 was from April.

The Finn was the second Dutchman in the European Championship pool Arno Kammingan after and easily redeemed their place in Wednesday night’s semi-finals. Mattsson led one for a long time and could even afford to loosen up at the end.

“Swimming was just like I thought I was. I left so that as long as there is a tip all the way. There was good play with Kamminga in it, ”Mattsson told the Swimming Association.

“In the end, I let loose a little when I saw from the right that no one was coming past. The semi-final (semi-final) is challenging. Everything must succeed, but it must be made to succeed. ”

Earlier in the morning in Finland Laura Lahtinen was eliminated from the women’s 200m butterfly. He clocked 2.16.09 in the first round.