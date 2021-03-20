Swimming Matti Mattsson swam in SE’s 100-meter breaststroke

Mattsson recorded 1.00.57 as SE, which was 0.29 seconds below the record time in his own name.

Finland one of the peaks of swimming Matti Mattsson opened his competition season to a record pace when he clocked a new Finnish record in the 100-meter breaststroke in Jyväskylä in the long-distance Olympic show competitions in the Oscars. Mattsson recorded 1.00.57 as SE, which was 0.29 seconds below the record time in his own name.

Mattsson swam the previous hundred SE in Jyväskylä in the summer of 2018.

“There are good conditions here for at least 100 meters. I had a good mood coming here to race. We only drove to Jyväskylä in the afternoon and compared to that, a good swim, ”Mattsson said in a press release.

“I’ve got good workouts done and this indicates that it is done the right things. The speed has been much better than the one and, of course, it also supports 200 meters, ”even though they are quite different distances.

Mattsson fell below the B-limit of the Tokyo Olympics by 1.01.73. The A limit is 59.93. Mattsson has already been selected for the Finnish Olympic team, as he broke the A-limit of the Tokyo Olympics in the 200-meter breaststroke almost two years ago.

Jyväskyläläisuimari Mimosa Jallow while swimming in the 100-meter backstroke 1.01.68. Tokyo’s A-limit is 1.00.25, and Jallow’s best display time at the moment is 0.55 seconds behind the limit.

“It feels like we’re where we need to be at this point. The main thing that needs to be improved is that I would get to the first 50 meters easier and more relaxed, so then I wouldn’t have to put bangs in it, but all the bangs would be enough for the second 50 meters, ”Jallow said in the press release.

Oscar’s swimming will continue to show in Tokyo on Sunday, when Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, Jenna Laukkanen mixed Laura Lahtinen.