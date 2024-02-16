Swimming | Matti Mattsson is satisfied, even though the medal dream melted away: “The most important goal was achieved”

The Olympic limit reached in the opening round was the main goal of the Games.

From Pori while swimming Matti Mattsson finished sixth in the 200-meter breaststroke final of the World Championships on Friday evening. Mattsson swam slower in the Doha pool than in the heats or semis. His final time was 2:09.80.

“The best Latin was in the preliminary round, where the Olympic limit was sought,” the coach Eetu Karvonen said by phone from Doha.

The fastest in the final was the 18-year-old from China Zhihao Dong, who took the World Championship gold in 2:07.94. Holland's Caspar Corbeau scooped silver and US Nic Fink for bronze. The faintest medal came off with a time of 2:08.85, so the bronze was about a second behind Mattsson.

“There were a few bangs left in the gun, and I couldn't swim with relaxed fury,” Mattsson described the race.

According to him, the gap to the top three was created in the second 50-meter section.

“That pool size was such a smooth laning.”

Karvonen was on the same lines.

“The race was decided by another 'win', which for some reason didn't take off,” Karvonen analyzed.

According to him, Mattsson's last hundred-meter race went like a model, which gives the duo faith in the future.

“This was a really good performance in the middle of the training season,” Karvonen reminds.

Swimming sports The World Cup competitions are being held this year at an exceptional time. February is usually the toughest training season for swimmers, but in the Olympic year the World Championships are scheduled for the beginning of the year.

The Olympic Games in Paris are Mattsson's main goal, and that's why he started the WC swimming by rushing into the morning. He swam seriously in the heat and managed to break the Olympic limit. At the same time, the main goal of the Games was fulfilled.

“The most important goal was achieved”, Mattsson confirms, but remembers that the work will continue towards the summer.

“The Olympic limit is not the issue, but the games themselves.”

Mattsson is a rare Finnish swimmer, because he has a medal in the long-distance races, both in the Olympic Games and in the World and European Championships. The swimmer, who turned 30 in the fall, has been competing in prestigious competitions for more than ten years.

“Apparently you can still swim it at the top level,” Mattsson thought.

No Chinese ME man was seen in Qatar Qin Haiyangbut still the championship went to the same country.

“There is such a high volume that from the youth leagues you immediately rise to the top level,” says Mattsson.

Doha in the heat, Mattsson mostly spent time at the hotel.

“The week went by as usual while killing time.”

Mattsson tried to rest as well as possible between the 100m and 200m races. Being quiet is not one of his great strengths.

“It's good for such a restless soul when you sometimes just have to wait.”

After the World Cup, Mattsson and Karvonen will return to their training routines. The next bigger competition is at Easter in Helsinki. In the spring and early summer games, Mattsson also aims for the Olympic limit in the 100-meter breaststroke.

If it falls short, he will also compete in the Olympic pool in Paris on his second trip. In a crowded value race year, long-distance EC competitions are also organized. People from Pori don't go to them.

“I'll miss the EC swimming competitions around Midsummer because I'm fully focused on the Olympic Games,” says Mattsson.