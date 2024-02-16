Swimming | Matti Mattsson fought for the World Cup medal – had to bow out in a tough final

Mattsson was still fourth in the middle of the race and firmly in the medal fight.

Matti Mattsson came sixth in the 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Doha.

Porilainen fought for a medal in a tough final. After 100 meters he was fourth, at 150 meters he was fifth. The medal was still up for grabs with a successful push, but Mattsson didn't quite get the best final move, and fell to sixth.

Mattsson's time was 2:09.80, which was his worst in the Doha Games.

China's 18-year-old Zhihao Dong took the World Championship gold with a time of 2:07.94. Holland's Caspar Corbeau swimming for silver and the US Nic Fink for bronze. The faintest medal came off with a time of 2:08.85, so the Pori was a little less than a second behind.

On Thursday, Mattsson made a convincing mark in the opening and semi-finals.

The 30-year-old from Pori was the fastest in the heats with a time of 2:09.15. At the same time, he broke the A limit of the Paris Olympics. Thus, Mattsson will be seen at the Olympics for the fourth time in his career.

“Even by the standards of sports in Pori, something has been achieved,” Mattsson laughed.

In the semifinals, Mattsson was the fourth fastest with a time of 2:09.43.

“I guess you can't show all the cards right away,” Mattsson stated.

Porilainen's performance was so convincing that he was one of the medal favorites in the World Cup final, but Friday's performance was not enough for the podium.

Mattsson already has a medal from the World and European Championships and the Olympics from his previous career.

In Barcelona 2013, a young man from Pori swam a sensational WC bronze. After difficult years, he returned to the top at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won bronze with a record time of 2:07.13. In 2022, the medal streak was completed in Rome with European Championship silver.