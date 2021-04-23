Swimming Matti Mattsson continued his wild mood, now Finland’s record in the 100-meter breaststroke

Mattsson is in a strong mood, because on Thursday he swam the Finnish record in the 200-meter breaststroke on his main trip.

Finnish swimmer Matti Mattsson swam his second Finnish record in a week, this time in the men’s 100m breaststroke. In the international Helsinki Swim Meet competitions, the Pori swimmer won the sport with an SE time of 1.00.46.

Mattsson, 27, improved his trip to SE for the second time this spring. In March, the swim time improved on Mäkelänrinte by 0.11 seconds.

Mattsson is in a strong mood, as on Thursday he swam in his main distance in the 200-meter breaststroke to the Finnish record of 2.08.51. At that time, Mattsson rejoiced profusely in the record he had been chasing for a long time, but Friday’s swimming did not completely satisfy the people of Pori.

“Maybe technically a bit overwhelmed [uinti]. That’s when a hundred needs to have a slightly faster frequency, ”Mattsson grinned in a Discovery TV interview.

“Of course, a new Finnish record is always a new Finnish record. I would always like to swim harder, but luckily there are races left here. ”

Mattsson has been selected for the Tokyo Olympics, where he competes in both the 100 and 200 meters breaststroke.