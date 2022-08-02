Swimming | Mary Sirri has been unable to swim all her life – Now a lifelong dream is coming true

Which every year, hundreds of adults are encouraged to acquire a missing basic skill, which most Finns learn early in childhood.

After moving to Finland two years ago From Mary Sirr was asked in the Finnish language course if he could swim, he didn’t know how to answer.

Now 34-year-old Sirri is learning to swim at a swimming school organized by the city of Helsinki, where she got through her vocational school studies. The first time on the course was also his first time in the water.

“All my life I have wanted to learn to swim. And as soon as the opportunity came, I took it,” says Sirri.

Growing up in Cameroon, Sirri has grown up next to a river. The children of the neighborhood splash in the river secretly from the adults of the village. However, unlike the five brothers, Sirri never learned to swim.

“My mother was overprotective. And in his opinion, girls didn’t need to know how to swim anyway.”

Sirri disagreed. Not knowing how to swim bothered me especially much on vacation trips with friends.

Sirri’s job was to look after her friends’ belongings while the others went swimming in the sea or the pool. He felt like an outsider.

Read more: My friend confessed to me his most painful secret – He lacks a simple basic skill that even children know

Externality is one of the many feelings associated with not being able to swim in adults.

Responsible physical education instructor Kiira Kesä-Heino The city of Helsinki says that not knowing how to swim can really put you off.

“It kind of paralyzes you when you can’t, for example, go to the spa with others. At least it doesn’t boost your self-esteem if you feel that you can’t participate in the activity in the same way as others,” he says.

However, Kesä-Heino promises that a motivated adult with basic fitness will learn to swim.

“Not necessarily to crawl, but to move safely in the water.”

In Mary Sirr’s country of birth, Cameroon, children are not taught to swim separately. That skill is learned secretly in natural waters.

Nordic the definition of swimming skill is clear. A person is good at swimming if, after falling into deep water so that his head is under water, and after reaching the surface, he can swim continuously for 200 meters, 50 meters of which on his back.

“ Not knowing how to swim bothered me especially much on vacation trips with friends.

According to Kesä-Heino, it is not realistic to think that everyone will become a master swimmer. Even if the goal is skills sufficient for the definition of official swimming skills, even less is sufficient.

“Of course, the best thing would be if everyone could enjoy being in the water and evaluate their own skills,” says Kesä-Heino.

According to him, adults without swimming skills recognize their own abilities well and know how to assess risks.

“Such excesses, where people jump into the water without swimming skills, are mostly seen in groups of young people. On the other hand, the majority of drowned people somehow know how to swim, because adults without swimming skills often avoid water.”

Read more: I’m afraid of water, and that’s why I’ve realized how socially important swimming is

Finns the last time adults’ swimming skills were examined was in 2011. At that time, according to a study by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), 68 percent of people aged 15–64 could swim. In the oldest age group of the study, 55–64 years old, only 49 percent knew how to swim.

Learning to swim as an adult requires a lot of motivation, Kiira Kesä-Heino, who also works as a swimming teacher, knows.

“It’s not just about learning itself, but also about searching for information. Children are encouraged and guided to swim, but as an adult you have to find a suitable group yourself.”

Mary Sirri has not ventured into natural waters yet, but in the summer she planned to head to the swimming hall to train independently.

Self According to Kesä-Heino, learning to swim follows the same formula as with children. First, we practice being in the water, putting our face under the surface and sliding. Although the actual sensitive period for learning to swim has passed for adults, the motor skills are still there.

Instead, there are structural problems.

According to Kesä-Heino, society thinks that those learning to swim are primarily children. Therefore, there are not enough suitable pools.

“It can be a big threshold for adults to exercise in the children’s pool of the swimming hall. There are some pools suitable for adults, for example, in service buildings, but pool shifts are very busy.”

In the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, there has been a particularly strong focus on children’s courses.

“There are fewer courses for adults now, and they are completely full,” says Kesä-Heino.

See also Sweden | A woman was stabbed in the market in Visby in the middle of the politics week - Aftonbladet: The suspect has strong connections to the extreme right Adulthood does not prevent learning to swim, says Mary Sirri. According to him, it is worth following the children’s example.

Laura Manninen is the CEO of Fitpit Oy, which offers swimming lessons.

Approximately 640 adults in the capital region participate annually in the adult swimming schools organized by Manninen’s company. The oldest participant in the beginner’s swimming course was 85 years old.

According to Manninen, the popularity of elementary swimming schools for adults is constantly growing.

“For many, not knowing how to swim causes shame, so we are really happy that people are going to face these feelings and their own fears,” he says via email.

In Helsinki, adult swimming schools are also organized by, among others, Urheiluhallit Oy, whose approximately 20 adult swimming courses are attended by approximately 160 people per year.

The city of Helsinki also organizes about ten swimming schools for adults of different levels every year. In addition to this, many swimming clubs organize adult swimming courses and private lessons.

“ “You just have to be encouraged to train like a child.”

Better better late than never, says Mary Sirri.

A lifelong dream is now coming true. After four training sessions, Sirri says that she already does “everything” in the water.

“You just have to be encouraged to train like a child,” advises Sirri.

He himself says that he found peace in the water. Vibrant and vivacious Sirri says that the goal in the future is to go swimming every week.

“This is a great form of exercise. In the water, I get rid of stress and I’m calm.”