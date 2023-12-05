Thursday, December 7, 2023
Swimming | Louna Kasvio, 17, scooped for the first time in the adult EC final

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Louna Kasvio swam in her first adult competition.

Freestyle swimming world champion and Barcelona Olympic medallist Antti Kasvion 17 year old daughter Lunch Vegetable scooped the first adult EC final in Romania on Tuesday night.

Kasvio finished eighth in the 400 meter medley of the short course games with a time of 4:39.73.

In the morning heats, Kasvio swam a time of 4:37.89, which improved his previous record by two seconds.

In the final, the European Championship gold was won by Britain Abbie Wood at 4.27,45.

In July, Kasvio won the European Youth Championship bronze in the 400-meter medley. Antti Kasvio works as his daughter’s coach.

Antti and Louna Kasvio photographed in January 2023. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Men’s A new Finnish record was seen in the 50 meter medley semifinals. Ronny Brännskär’s However, SE time 23.85 was not enough for the final place. He was 14th in the semi-finals and missed the final place by 0.36 seconds.

Both the Finnish men’s and women’s relay teams finished eighth in the 4×50 meter freestyle relay on Tuesday evening.

