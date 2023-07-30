Sunday, July 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Swimming | Lithuania’s Meilutyte swam the world record, Sweden’s Sjoström surpassed Phelps in the number of World Cup medals

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Swimming | Lithuania’s Meilutyte swam the world record, Sweden’s Sjoström surpassed Phelps in the number of World Cup medals

World records have been broken in Japan’s World Cup swimming.

Lithuania Ruta Meilutyte won the World Championship gold in the 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 29.16. Meilutyte’s world record was the Lithuanian’s second in two days.

Meilutyte swam 29.30 in Saturday’s semi-final of the previous ME and held it together with Italy Benedetta Pilato with.

Silver went to the United States Lilly King Meilutytea with a slower time of 0.78 seconds. Pilato took bronze with a time of 30.04.

Swedish Sarah Sjostrom won the third world championship of his career in the 50-meter freestyle. At the World Swimming Championships in Japan, Sjoström already won gold in the 50-meter butterfly.

The winning time of the defending champion was 23.62. Second swam Australia Shayna Jack with a time of 24.10 and bronze for China Zhang Yufei at 24.15

In Saturday’s semi-final, Sjoström broke his own world record by swimming 23.61.

“I am really satisfied. Yesterday I was very busy with the world record and the gold medal,” Sjoström told news agency AFP.

See also  Scientists issue new warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence - France 24

Sjoström, 29, has won a total of 21 medals from the World Championships during his career. Swimming legend With Michael Phelps has 20 MM medals.

#Swimming #Lithuanias #Meilutyte #swam #world #record #Swedens #Sjoström #surpassed #Phelps #number #World #Cup #medals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Timekeeping in culture

Timekeeping in culture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result