Paris – First time lucky! Alberto Razzetti reaches the final at the Paris Olympics, with the sixth time 4’11”52 (ex aequo with the seventh Chareburt and the eighth Buessing). The boy from Sestri Levante swims in the first heat of the 400 medley. He doesn’t push too hard (the final is scheduled for this evening at 8:30 pm) but he makes it clear that he can dream big. Razzo is strong in the butterfly, closing in 55″79, behind Foster.

The feat is in the backstroke, always the Ligurian’s Achilles heel. But three years of work in Livorno have transformed him. He follows Foster’s wake and doesn’t lose anything. He turns in 2’00”56. The breaststroke is imperious. He eats up the 100 meters and touches in 3’11”88. He controls the freestyle, but the arm stroke is one of those beautiful ones, which can give much more in the evening.

First heat time for Foster in 4’11”07. Second for the Japanese Matsuhita, good at recovering in style. Third for Razzetti. Only fifth the outgoing Olympic champion Kalisz, who fails to enter the final. Because the second heat is really fast. The French champion Leon Marchand seems to have already mortgaged the gold. He swims in 4’08”30. Second Litchfield with 4’09”51 and third Seto with 4’10”92. At the Defence Arena the crowd is delirious and Razzo is happy and motivated

“I felt a bit tired, but I saved my energy for the evening. Leon is a phenomenon. The cheering for him is crazy. 17,000 people screaming would excite anyone. I hope to get involved in the “mess” for Leon. It’s incredible, I come from Tokyo where the silence penalized everyone a bit and I arrive here with a cheering that seems to be in a stadium. Technically I really enjoyed the two fractions. Then I pulled the handbrake a bit. Now I want to have fun tonight”, he says.