Swimming | Laura Lahtinen swam with a Finnish record to second place in the World Cup

The previous record was also held by Lahtinen.

Laura Lahtinen finished second in Finland’s record time in the short course swimming World Cup competition in Berlin on Friday.

Lahtinen swam in the final of the 200 meter butterfly with a time of 2:05.61. The previous SE was in his name from 2019 and 2:06.52.

“I felt that the morning’s swim was smooth and I could swim in peace, I didn’t have to give all my energy. Everything was at stake in the evening, but my thoughts wandered and it was difficult to concentrate on swimming. We swim quite late here, so maybe the fatigue was starting to weigh a little. However, I was able to make good use of my strengths, that is, the delfari worked and I stayed very low,” said Lahtinen in the Uimaliito press release.

Lahtinen prepared for the World Cup by camping in Malaga.

“We pulled really hard, and the body was completely blocked before yesterday. Before that, I didn’t lose much weight. I probably wouldn’t have thought that my body would have time to recover so well from that camp. This confirmed that camping suits me, at least I can learn from this that it’s worth going abroad to camp more often when it’s warm.”

Lahtinen was the only Finnish swimmer who reached Friday’s final. He was the second fastest in the heats. The number one in the final was Italy Ilaria Cusinato at 2.05,30.

of Berlin in the World Cup, it is possible to aim for the time limits of the World Cup in Melbourne. The short course World Championships will be held in Melbourne, Australia in December.

Lahtinen had already broken the time limit for the short track World Championships earlier.

The other Finns who have so far swum below the border on at least one trip are Ida Hulkko, Olli Kokko, Ronny Brännkärr, Veera Kivirinta and Fanny Teijonsalo, of which Teijonsalo is not heading to Melbourne. There were no new Finnish names on the WC list in Berlin on Friday.