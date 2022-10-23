Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Swimming | Laura Lahtinen swam the Finnish record again at the World Cup in Berlin

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

Lahtinen also set a Finnish record in the 200-meter butterfly final on Friday.

Laura Lahtinen swam another Finnish record time in the World Cup in Berlin on Sunday. Lahtinen clocked a time of 57.13 in the women’s 100-meter butterfly final.

Lahtinen, who set a Finnish record in the 200-meter butterfly final on Friday, was happy with his start to the season for good reason.

“The last 25 meters went really well. When the others froze, I continued to work under the water and when I came to the surface, I kept the swim streamlined and moving forward. I’m really satisfied with the time, and it’s good to improve on that at the World Championships”, Lahtinen said in the press release.

Sweden won the trip Sophie Hanson spent 55.66 seconds.

Ida Hulkko swam in the women’s 50m breaststroke final with a time of 30.29. The trip was won by Lithuania Ruta Meilutyte at 29.95.

#Swimming #Laura #Lahtinen #swam #Finnish #record #World #Cup #Berlin

See also  British band The Wanted: singer Tom Parker died at 33
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gordo de la Primitiva: Check the results of the draw for Sunday, October 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.