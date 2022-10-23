Swimming | Laura Lahtinen swam the Finnish record again at the World Cup in Berlin

Lahtinen also set a Finnish record in the 200-meter butterfly final on Friday.

Laura Lahtinen swam another Finnish record time in the World Cup in Berlin on Sunday. Lahtinen clocked a time of 57.13 in the women’s 100-meter butterfly final.

Lahtinen, who set a Finnish record in the 200-meter butterfly final on Friday, was happy with his start to the season for good reason.

“The last 25 meters went really well. When the others froze, I continued to work under the water and when I came to the surface, I kept the swim streamlined and moving forward. I’m really satisfied with the time, and it’s good to improve on that at the World Championships”, Lahtinen said in the press release.

Sweden won the trip Sophie Hanson spent 55.66 seconds.

Ida Hulkko swam in the women’s 50m breaststroke final with a time of 30.29. The trip was won by Lithuania Ruta Meilutyte at 29.95.