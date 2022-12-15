Swimming | Laura Lahtinen swam SE time to the World Cup final of the women’s 200 meter butterfly

Laura Lahtinen, who swam a new Finnish record, says that she is going to swim for medals in the World Cup finals.

Laura Lahtinen has swum a new Finnish record in the women’s 200 meter butterfly with a time of 2:05.13, informs Uimalitto on Twitter. Lahtinen set a swimming record in the preliminary round of the World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

With his record-breaking swim, Lahtinen finished fourth in the preliminaries and took a place in the finals. The final will be contested in the evening races starting at 10:30 Finnish time.

Lahtinen says the Swimming Association in the recording, that the pace didn’t seem as fast as it was in the end. He is leaving with good feelings for the final, where he was excited to get to.

“In the evening we will go to the race. When the fourth fastest time is in the morning, of course that’s also where we start swimming for those medals. Let’s take a risk and keep swimming strong until the end and see,” where is that enough?

Earlier in the World Championships, Lahtinen swam his own record in the preliminaries of the 200-meter medley, but was eliminated from the final.

Finland Ronny Brännkärr on the other hand, finished 17th in his own heat in the men’s 100-meter medley and did not continue to the final. The time was 52.81.

Brännkärr also swam his own record in the 200 meter medley at the World Championships, but did not reach the final with his result.

The evening games also include women’s and men’s 100-meter breaststroke as final events. Finland Ida Hulkko narrowly missed out on the women’s final, and Olli Kokko was disqualified in the heats of the men’s 100m breaststroke.