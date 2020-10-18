Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Swimming jumps Swimming jumper Lauren Hallaselä, 17, has a strength that is hard to practice – slow motion videos show how to make a vacuum cleaner under the surface

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lauren Hallaselkä jumped from a three-meter springboard in the Mäkelänrinne swimming pool.­Picture: Antti Yrjönen / HS

Swimming jumper Lauren Hallaselkä, 17, is the best of its kind in Finland. His strengths include a trait that is hard to practice: spatial perception. “You should have your eyes open during the jump, but I know where I’m going, even with my eyes closed.”

For subscribers

Jan Vilén HS

Pair a bounce on a board three feet high, a twisting rotation, a lightning-fast straightening, and the bursting of the water surface accompanied by a buzzing sound. The water doesn’t really even splash, but mostly bubbles a little.

It’s hard to believe it’s an “too stiff” athlete. That’s right, however, assures the 17-year-old Lauren Hallaselkä.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Petra de Sutter, the most powerful 'trans' politician in Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In