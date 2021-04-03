Swimming jumps International Swimming Federation moves Olympic swimming qualifiers and test competition out of Tokyo

Fina is reportedly not happy with the crown actions of the race organizers.

International The Swimming Federation Fina will transfer the World Jumping Cup from Tokyo to a competition venue to be announced later. The event is part of the Olympic qualifiers for the Tokyo Summer Games and was also intended to serve as a test competition for the Olympics.

The Games were to be held in the host city of the Olympics on 18-23. March. Fina will confirm a new venue next week.

“Finan’s venue for the Olympic qualifiers planned for Japan is under consideration. We will provide more information next week, ”Fina announced on Friday.

Fina is reportedly not happy with the crown actions of the race organizers. Precautions will increase the cost for participants, and not all Japanese missions abroad have yet begun issuing visas for the Games.

In addition, participants have been decided to quarantine in Japan for three days, forcing teams to change their travel plans.

Alun originally the Tokyo World Cup was supposed to be held in April 2020, but was postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic.

The year-postponed Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd.