Swimming Jenna Laukkanen spared for medley, Laura Lahtinen scooped for breaststroke A-final

Finnish women grabbed places in the A-final in mixed and breaststroke in Stockholm.

Finland Jenna Laukkanen has advanced to the Women’s 200-meter medley A-final in international competitions in Stockholm.

He finished fourth in the overall results of the preliminary rounds with a time of 2.16.66. Hungary Katinka Long kept pounding and clocked 2.15.25.

Laukkanen did not participate in the morning 200-meter breaststroke but saved bangs in the medley.

Laura Lahtinen grabbed the A-final place in the 200-meter breaststroke. The A-finals will start tonight at 7 p.m. In Stockholm, a swim in the 50-meter pool will take place.