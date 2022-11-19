Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Swimming | Jani Sievinen was elected to the board of the Swimming Association

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2022
in World Europe
0

After his competitive career, Sievinen has worked as a swimming TV commentator and coach, among other things.

I was swimming world champion and Olympic silver medalist Jani Sievinen was elected to the Board of the Swimming Association as a new member. Sievinen from Nummela was Finland’s swimming star of the 1990s and 2000s, who in 1994 won the World Championship gold in the 200-meter medley. The same trip brought Olympic silver in 1996 from Atlanta.

After his competitive career, Sievinen has worked as a swimming TV commentator and coach, among other things.

Uimaliitto’s fall meeting in Helsinki also elected a new member to the board Möller’s fairy tale Turku, and a vote was taken for the next season Nina Kaarlenkaski From Tampere. The chairman will continue in the federal government Ville Riekkinen and five other members.

#Swimming #Jani #Sievinen #elected #board #Swimming #Association

See also  Japanese tourist surprised at low prices for telecommunications in Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ubisoft gives you the first Splinter Cell and we tell you how to download it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.