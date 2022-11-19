Swimming | Jani Sievinen was elected to the board of the Swimming Association

After his competitive career, Sievinen has worked as a swimming TV commentator and coach, among other things.

I was swimming world champion and Olympic silver medalist Jani Sievinen was elected to the Board of the Swimming Association as a new member. Sievinen from Nummela was Finland’s swimming star of the 1990s and 2000s, who in 1994 won the World Championship gold in the 200-meter medley. The same trip brought Olympic silver in 1996 from Atlanta.

Uimaliitto’s fall meeting in Helsinki also elected a new member to the board Möller’s fairy tale Turku, and a vote was taken for the next season Nina Kaarlenkaski From Tampere. The chairman will continue in the federal government Ville Riekkinen and five other members.