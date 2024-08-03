Florian Wellbrock hasn’t been seen much at these Olympic Games so far. That’s not just meant figuratively, but quite literally. And one is directly connected to the other. Florian Wellbrock was seen on Monday afternoon. 800 meter freestyle. 7:47.91 minutes from the start whistle to the finish. Fourth in the preliminary round, number four of four. That was it. Twelfth place, more than six seconds behind the preliminary round and eventual Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen from Ireland. See you on Saturday.