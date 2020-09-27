Swimming Ida Hulkko, who got into the high-level swimming league, moves to Budapest for six weeks:

21-year-old Hulkko competes in the ISL league with Jenna Laukkanen.

His place Tokyo Olympics already confirmed Ida Hulkko At the end of September, he signed an agreement with a tough international swimming league as the second Finn.

The 21-year-old Hulkko will get the hard race starts he needs when the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL) kicks off in mid-October.

“A really big deal. However, I am talking about a new format that will be the future of swimming, ”says Hulkko.

The coronavirus pandemic also modified the ISL League program.

Jenna Laukkanen competed last season in the United States, Hungary and Britain, but now the Games are concentrated in one place.

To Budapest building an NHL and NBA style corona bubble. Hulkko will travel to Hungary on October 11 and return home on November 23.

“The regular series will take place in six weeks. Each team has approximately four matches or race weekends, and it ends in the semi-finals, ”Hulkko says.

ISL is the highest quality swimming event of the year when value races have been canceled.

“It’s good to get tough starts with the world’s tops, to be able to challenge them and take a closer look at doing it,” Hulkko says.

Ida Hulkko swam in Tampere on September 26.­

He a trip to Budapest without his coach Jere from Jänne.

“Of course, you have to train there when you talk about such a long period of time and it causes its own challenges, which have been set out to solve.”

Hulkko, representing TaTU Tampere, competes in ISL in the same Team Iron team as Jenna Laukkanen, whom Hulkko has already asked about the series.

“He has a really positive experience from last year.”

Hulkko believes that competing with value winners and world record holders develops the psychic side and pushes him towards his own limits.

“There will also be a long time in Tokyo. This is good practice for having to endure a hotel death, and you have to come up with ways to get over it. ”

Hulkko broke the 100-meter breaststroke Olympic limit in June. The postponement of the Games by a year annoyed and caused changes in plans.

“I had a feeling from the beginning of the season that this is my season, and swimming on the Olympic line and hard SE results showed it.”

“It would be a hard whim to get to show in the championships that I feel like more than just a final swimmer. Yes, those Podiums would be of interest, ”Hulkko continues.