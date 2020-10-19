Swimming Ida Hulkko terrified Finland’s record in the Budapest swimming bubble

ISL is the highest quality swimming event of the year, when value races have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Ida Hulkko first reached the record speed of Finland in the opening competition of the international ISL series swimming in Budapest.

Hulkko finished second with a time of 29.45 in the 50-meter breaststroke. On a short track (25 m) the time is less than Jenna Laukkanen nine hundredths of a second of an SE three years ago.

The fastest in the breaststroke trip was Jamaica Alia Atkinson at 29.20. Laukkanen was fourth, 29.81.

In June, Hulkko swam a long distance (50 m) Finnish record of 30.33 in Tampere on the same trip.

In the International Swimming League (ISL), the swimmers are in Budapest on their own terms for six weeks, in a so-called swimming bubble.

Only Hulkko and Laukkanen compete for the Finnish swimmers in the invitational tournament. The Finnish duo represents the Iron team.

Laukkanen competed last season in the United States, Hungary and Britain, but now the competition is concentrated in one place.

Budapest: ISL competition series 2/10 Preliminary competition, 1st day Finnish results:

Ladies:

50 m ru: 1) Alia Atkinson Jamaica 29.20, 2) Ida Hulkko Finland 29.45 (SE), 3) Martina Carraro Italy, 29.51, 4) Jenna Laukkanen 29.81.

200 m ru: 1) Annie Lazor USA 2.18.85, 2) Bethany Galat USA 2.20.49, 3) Sydney Pickrem Canada, 2.20.87, … 5) Laukkanen 2.22.77.

4×100 m skuv: 1) London Roar 3.50.27, 2) DC Trident 3.53.49, 3) Iron 3.54.07 (Daria Ustinova, Hulkko, Emilie Beckmann, Valerie van Roon). Iron’s second team was disqualified. Laukkanen swims in it.

The preliminary races and the semi-finals will be swim in October-November in Budapest.