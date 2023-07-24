Monday, July 24, 2023
Swimming | Ida Hulkko qualified for the continuation in the 100 meter breaststroke

July 24, 2023
Swimming | Ida Hulkko qualified for the continuation in the 100 meter breaststroke

Hulkko was eighth in his heat with a time of 1:07.58.

in Japan in the swimming World Championships Ida Hulkko qualified for the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Hulkko was eighth in his heat with a time of 1:07.58. In the combined times of the preliminaries, Hulkko was in 24th place. The best 16 from the preliminaries continue to the semi-finals.

Lithuania was the fastest in the beginning Ruta Meilutyte with a time of 1:04.67.

Recommended

