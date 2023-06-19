Swimming | Ida Hulkko, Matti Mattson and Ronny Brännkärr medal piles of the WC swimming

Ida Hulkko swam three SM golds, Ronny Brännkärr five medals.

For a long time the circuit’s championship swims ended on Sunday in Pori. TaTU to Tampere Ida Hulkko was the number one athlete at the WC when he bagged his third gold on the final day. Now a medal for the 50-meter breaststroke was hung around his neck. First place came with a time of 31.77. Anniina Murto took the medal again on the same trip with Hulko, yesterday’s silver changed to bronze with a time of 31.84.

Pori Swimming Club Matti Mattsson won gold in the 100m breaststroke as expected. Mattsson’s winning time in Pori was 1:01.41. Second, swim HSS Davin Lindholm.

The Kemi Tyoväe Swimmers live in Tampere Ronny Brännkärr was also the brightest star of the Games and ended his strong weekend with his fourth and fifth medals on Sunday. After three silvers came two golds: in the 200-meter medley with a time of 2:08.23 and in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 26:00. Backstroke to TaTU Tampere Miro Vasko swam for bronze with a time of 26.48.

Swimming Tampere pair swimmer Jenna Rajahalme won gold in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:08.98.

TaTU Tampere pair swimmer Tinja Vatanen won the WC bronze in the 50-meter breaststroke. Vatanen’s time was 1:19,10.

In the 4×100 meter medley relay that concluded the championships, Uinti Tampere took silver in the women’s relay with a time of 4:19.94. They swim in a team Aino Hinkka, Roosa Mäkinen, Nea Norismaa and Annika Toiviainen. In the men’s relay, Uinti Tampere was fourth, TaTU’s first team sixth and second team eighth.