Swimming | Ida Hulkko is the Swimmer of the Year as it is – read the reasons word for word

The committee discussed the selection of Swimmer of the Year again on Wednesday.

A year imari soppa got its seal: Ida Hulkko remains Swimmer of the Year.

The sports journalists' association informs that “despite the debate surrounding the decision, the committee still stands by its decision unanimously.”

An uproar arose when many parties pointed out that Hulko's achievements last year were more modest than Veera Kivirinna or With Matti Mattsson.

Chairman of the Association of Sports Journalists Kari Linna said Wednesday that he has asked to verify whether the selection needs to be reconsidered.

The best athletes in different sports were chosen by the Athlete of the Year committee of the Association of Sports Journalists. According to the union, the committee discussed the selection again on Wednesday.

“With the unanimous decision of the committee, Ida Hulkko is the best in her sport in swimming,” the announcement says.

In the bulletin it is noted that, according to the member of the committee responsible for swimming, the European short course swimming competitions had not yet taken place when the committee met on November 1.

Kivirinta finished fifth in the 50 meter breaststroke.

For the first time, the member of the committee who made the selection can speak out in the press release – albeit anonymously.

“I took note of Kivirinna's ranking at the beginning of December, but I didn't change my choice, because in my choice I emphasized the length of the whole season and being able to do well on the long track. Hulkko was the best choice here. Throughout the season, Mattsson and Kivirinta gave way to Hulkko, even though Hulkko was behind both of them in the long course World Championships,” says the member of the committee responsible for swimming in the press release.

“Just looking at the ranking success, Kivirinta would have been a better choice than Hulkko, but the short track EC competitions are not as prestigious an event as the long track ranking races. The fact that Hulkko and Mattsson missed them, because both are preparing for the long-track World Championships at the beginning of the year, shows the importance and appreciation of the Games.”