Swimming | Ida Hulkko broke the World Championship limit

Ida Hulkko found good speed in the 50 meter breaststroke at the Stockholm Swim Open on Friday.

14.4. 22:13

Swimmer Ida Hulkko was third in a tough competition with a time of 30.86, with which he broke the A limit of the long track World Championships in Fukuoka in July.

At the same time, Hulkko rose to the 9th place in this year’s world statistics. The competition was won by Estonia Eneli Jefimova with a time of 30.61 ahead of Sweden Sophie Hanson (30.64).

“The evening’s swimming was more about will than skill. The morning swim was also significantly better than in Helsinki (time 31.34 on Easter). It’s good that the WC limit came now and I can concentrate on 100 meters in peace. Must be satisfied! Little by little, we are building up the competition condition that has been in the past, and this promises good things,” Hulkko said in his press release.