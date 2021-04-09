Swimming Hulkko opened the season in second place, Jallow won the 100-meter backstroke in Stockholm

Hulkko, Jallow and Laukkanen were all in good stroke at the Stockholm International Swimming Pool.

Tokyo selected for the Olympics Ida Hulkko opened its spring competition season in second place in the Stockholm International Swimming Pool. Hulkko tightened 50 meters breaststroke in Friday’s A-final at 30.78. The clear winner of the sport was Sweden Sophie Hansson at 30.46.

In the early rounds of the morning, Hulkko swam the pool-sized breaststroke two seconds one hundredth of a faster than the final swim. His SE time is 30.33. Jenna Laukkanen was in the finals of the fifth season with a best time of 31.53.

Mimosa Jallow took Friday’s Finnish victory in the 100-meter backstroke. The number one spot was 1.00.81, followed by Sweden, among others Michelle Coleman.

Laukkanen raced the women’s 100-meter butterfly to his new record readings of 1.00.37. The time that brought the B-final victory improved the previous record by almost two seconds.