Swimming Hulkko and Kivirinta were left without medals in the World Championship final of the 50-meter breaststroke

Finland Ida Hulkko is ranked sixth and Veera Kivirinta eighth in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke final at the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi. In the middle of the race, Hulkko fought for medal places, but narrowly narrowed. He was terrified at 29.88 and Kivirinta at 30.07.

Israel Anastasia Gorbenko won the world championship in a time of 29.34. Italian Benedetta Pilato (29.50) was second and Swedish Sophie Hansson (29.55) third.