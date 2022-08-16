





As summer approaches and temperatures gradually rise, more and more people are heading to the water in search of a host of benefits for the body and mind. Not a racing fan? Swimming can be not only a good alternative, but also more efficient.

Using all your muscles, swimming guarantees a full-body workout, and as such, 30 minutes of exercise in the water equates to 45 minutes on land, according to Swim England. Even a leisurely swim can burn over 400 calories an hour, more than double the amount of walking.

The comparative low impact of water activities, in contrast to running, make them perfect outlets for minor nursing injuries as well as the elderly.

And it’s not just short-term gains, there are lasting benefits to swimming as well. Regular swimmers have a 28% lower risk of early death and a 41% lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke, according to a report by Swim England’s Swimming and Health Commission in 2017

While the physical boosts of swimming are widely documented, the mental health benefits of getting in the water are less well-known but just as impactful.

Open water swimming in particular – with its naturally cooler temperatures – is increasingly understood to have mental health benefits.

For those willing to brave the cold, the feel-good hormone dopamine is released upon entering cold water, ensuring an endorphin rush that can last for hours after drying.

Research into the anti-inflammatory properties of cold water by the University of Portsmouth in the UK has gathered a growing body of anecdotal evidence that it can dampen the inflammatory responses that cause anxiety and depression.

Just being in a so-called “blue environment”, near the ocean or a body of water, is known to lower stress responses.







