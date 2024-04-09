Swimming | “Helsinki is a bit bigger city for this kind of junk” – Finland's “toughest” police officer Veera Kivirinta runs a hectic everyday life

Veera Kivirinna's last year is the best of her swimming career. At the same time, he has been working full-time in a three-shift job as a police officer.

Helsinki In the gray environment of Pasila's iconic police department, the spirit hits the bones and core. There is no traffic jam at the door of the first building. It's mostly employees going in and out, it's shift change time.

A station wagon-style police car pulls up near the stairs. A slender woman in a uniform steps out of it, smiling sunnyly, shaking hands firmly and apologizing to the cameraman for not being able to use the “maija”-style arcade game today.

Veera Kivirinta soon finds himself in difficult situations. When photos of the woman are being snapped in front of the police station, laughing colleagues pass by, carrying out their own filming procedures and uttering ironic encouragements as they pass by.

Kivirinta laughs and embarrasses at the same time, but the encounters exude a good togetherness.

Kivirinta is a top swimmer from Oulu, who has been working as a regular at the Helsinki police since last fall. He has been working full-time as a police officer since the internship that started in 2022, and at the same time swam in the World Cup finals in the 50-meter breaststroke, among other things.

He was fifth in the European Short Track Championships on the same trip.

The equation seems almost impossible. How can you push through heavy three-shift work and at the same time reach the best tone of your career, among the best in the world?

“ “Here, too, I have a lot of friends, a good swimming group and a great work team.”

Optimizing training and recovery along with long day, evening and night shifts sounds like a wild equation. Not many of the other swimming World Cup finalists hardly work at night.

“If I knew how it was possible, I would tell you. But when I really don't know, I wonder the same thing myself. However, it was a completely new job, and all the weighing in terms of recovery and other things was terribly difficult,” says Kivirinta.

However, after a little brainstorming, he comes to a convincing conclusion.

“Maybe I'm just such a tough guy. That's how it has to be, I can't think of any other reasonable answer.”

Hard the guy is from Oulu, which can still be heard quite strongly in his speech. He realizes that himself and likes to declare himself a proud citizen of Oulu who loves his hometown.

However, Kivirinta has spent the last few years in the south. He started police school in the fall of 2020 in Tampere and then in 2022 work in Helsinki. Moving away from my beloved hometown was a tough place.

Veera Kivirinta at her workplace in Pasila.

“I'm still completely from Oulu, but I had a great time in Tampere as well. The school and swimming buddies were so great. Life was easy there, even though we trained hard. With longing, I remember the mood of doing it,” he says.

In the end, Kivirinta had such a good time in Tampere that moving to Helsinki was a tough place.

“This Helsinki is now a bit bigger city for this kind of junk. But even here I have a lot of friends, a good swimming team and a great work team.”

Kivirinta still represents TaTU Tampere and is in regular contact with the top coach who is influential in the club Jere to Jännes. Kivirinna's coach in Helsinki is Matti Mäkibut Jännes is still remotely responsible for his breaststroke technique.

“ “Even though he was working and getting paid, the financial uncertainty was worse than when he was a student.”

When Kivirinta rewinds her life a few years back, it becomes clear that starting the police school was the right choice that increased the quality of life.

The year 2019 was tough for the swimmer, both mentally and in terms of sports. Kivirinta, who played sports all her career without support from the Ministry of Education and Culture, focused on swimming and tried to survive financially by doing shifts at the Oulu swimming pool as a swimming supervisor.

The challenging economic situation weighed on the mind and caused additional stress for sports. In the back of my mind was the idea that I had to do well in the games in order to be able to get support and new partners.

For the past 12 months, Kivirinta has been in the grip of her life.

Kivirinta trained too much and got into overdrive. The year 2019 went badly.

“Yes, it was a lot on my mind that there is no scumbag. I had to fiddle around a lot in everyday matters. It is important that the basics are in order. The fact that you don't have to examine every single price tag in the store.”

The financial situation became easier when Kivirinta started her studies and started receiving student aid and was able to take out a student loan.

“However, it was regular. Back then it was much more challenging in Oulu. Even though he was working and getting paid, the financial uncertainty was worse than when he was a student.”

Perhaps this is at least part of the explanation for why Kivirinta is now in the shock of her life despite the hard work. When you have a permanent job, you get a regular salary. It has taken a big burden off my shoulders and made everyday life easier.

“It takes a certain amount of pressure out of swimming as well. Now I can manage, even if a race goes completely wrong. If I were on those OKM grants, I would have to think about these things all the time.”

Mentioned 2019 was even so dark that after entering school, Kivirinta decided to end her swimming career. Then fate intervened in the form of a virus that was thrown from China to the world and at the same time almost stopped the entire ball.

“When I went to Tampere, I knew there was a good group there. That Ida Hulkko swim there Jere Jännens learning. So I thought that I could continue for at least another year just because it felt stupid to stop it during the corona. However, I already had quite a long career behind me at the time, it felt wrong that it would end like that.”

Swimming was nice, the group was nice and school was about to start, there was something to look forward to. The school also lifted a big burden from her shoulders, suddenly Kivirinna had an outline of her future and the uncertainty was gone.

A combination of all of these made him keep swimming.

Ready for the night shift.

“At first the intention was to swim for a year, then I decided to swim for another year. The next decision was that I would stop when I started the internship, but when the internship moved, I continued. I decided to swim during the training and stop afterwards.”

“And here I am now, having graduated from school, in a regular job and my career just continues. I go one year at a time and get a little taste of how it feels.”

It's hard to stop even now, when behind you is by far the best year of your career. On top of that, there is also the Olympic summer ahead, although to Kivirinna's chagrin the 50-meter breaststroke, her main event, is not on the program of the five-ring games.

“Of course it's sad. However, freestyle has six distances and open water swimming. Others only have 100 m and 200 m. It's a bit dreary.”

“ “If you feel like you can't swim, then let's rest.”

Now Kivirinna's life is smiling.

Swimming is nice, work is nice and pleasant people surround him in both. Maybe that's the secret. When the financial and mental burden is lifted, swimming goes better too.

Could it be concluded that, contrary to expectations, the work of the police has really been beneficial to the sports career as well?

“This is also a really functional job where no two days are the same. It's a mentally positive thing for me”, assures Kivirinta.

There are also disadvantages. With a three-shift job, recovery is challenging, and it's not easy to get into a rhythm of training either.

The days of the police are never the same and the schedules are often indicative.

“If I work in the morning, they are usually gym days. Then I won't be able to swim, because the pool times are at 7 am and 2 pm. If I'm on the evening shift, I have plenty of time to go swimming in the morning. On the night shift, I managed to go swimming in the afternoon before the shift. I managed to take a nap before then. On my days off, I go swimming once or twice, he says about the ideal situation.”

He says he trains according to the situation and how tired he is.

“If you feel like you can't swim, then let's rest.”

All in all, Kivirinta enjoys the situation where swimming is not the whole life.

“I need people outside of sports around me. For example, I get a lot of strength from my coworkers. It's great that they are completely outside the genre. That everyday slapping and laughing in daily work is a big asset.”